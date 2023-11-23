The Dallas Cowboys will enter their classic Thanksgiving matchup in Week 12 mostly intact, only missing safety Jayron Kearse, who is out with a back injury after not practicing this week. Kearse not playing is notable because with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch out, he has been the green dot, defensive signal-caller. That responsibility will now likely fall on safety Malik Hooker.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday after being limited on Monday, and he will play. Lamb told everyone as much on Tuesday.

"I'm straight up," Lamb said when asked about his inury. "I will be out there."

Washington Commanders RB Antonio Gibson (toe) is active Thursday after missing Week 11 against the New York Giants. Gibson's 406 scrimmage yards are the fourth most on the Commanders this season. First-round rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes is out with an elbow injury after missing practice all week as are running back Alex Armah, linebacker De'Jon Harris, defensive end Efe Obada and defensive end James Smith-Williams.

The Commanders will look to snap the Cowboys' 12-game home winning streak, the longest active streak in the league.