Dalvin Cook has a new home in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl running back is planning to sign a 1-year contract with the New York Jets, according to CBS Sports NFL Insiders Jonathan Jones and Josina Anderson. The deal is worth up to $8.6 million, per ESPN.

Cook seemingly confirmed the news by retweeting the NFL's social media post announcing "NY's newest running back."

This signing comes in the aftermath of Cook being released by the Minnesota Vikings back on June 9, making him a free agent. His departure primarily centered around money, as the team cleared roughly $9 million in salary cap space by ridding themselves of Cook and allowing Alexander Mattison to ascend to the lead role in their backfield. That said, Cook does have plenty left in the tank, judging by his fourth consecutive thousand-yard rushing season and fourth-straight Pro Bowl nod in 2022.

Most importantly, Cook played a full 17-game regular season for the first time in his career last year and there's an argument to be made that he'll be even healthier in 2023. He underwent shoulder surgery back in February to repair an injury he's been playing through since 2019 and a report from NFL Media back in April noted that Cook had been making "excellent progress" in his recovery and that the shoulder is 100% stable and stronger.

This is just the latest splash in a monumental offseason for the Jets, who hosted the back on a visit at the end of July. Of course, the biggest blockbuster of the offseason came out of MetLife Stadium when New York was able to pull off the trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers. His arrival immediately put the Jets in Super Bowl contention, and the club also added Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman to its offense as well this offseason.

"You could pretty much put them at the top," Cook told CBS Sports HQ of New York's candidacy prior to signing. "It's a great situation for me, to go play with some great guys, especially Aaron Rodgers, with him being such a high-caliber player that he is. So, it's pretty high."

As it relates to Cook, he could arguably be most valuable to the Jets early in the season as second-year running back Breece Hall continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that cut his promising rookie season short. Cook's presence now gives the team the ability to ease Hall -- who has started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list -- back into the rotation over the first few weeks without lacking in top talent at the position. By the time Hall is back to full strength, he and Cook arguably form the best one-two punch out of the backfield in the NFL.

On top of Hall, Cook joins a Jets backfield that consists of Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Israel Abanikanda, Damarea Crockett, and Travis Dye.

Cook, who ranks third on Minnesota's all-time rushing yards list, has 5,993 rushing yards in 73 career regular season games to go along with 47 rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Cook has 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.