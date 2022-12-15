The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like a team in need of reinforcements, and former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola said he would be willing to come back if Tom Brady gave him a call.

After Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Buccaneers dropped to 6-7 on the season and now have a slim one-game advantage for the NFC South lead. It has been tough sledding for Brady with the team scratching and clawing to make the playoffs, but Amendola said he would be willing to help.

Amendola recently joined "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" and revealed that Brady would be the only reason he would come out of retirement. Amendola is happy with his life after football, but the receiver wouldn't mind working alongside Brady again.

"Tom has done a lot for me," Amendola said. "If he needs me, I'd always play for Tom. I'm happy not playing. I got enough football. I played for 14 years in the NFL and played a lot of football. My knees feel better on Monday this year watching football from the couch. Of course, if Tom called, I'd have to go back, if he'd summon me out of retirement."

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver, the Buccaneers have plenty of talent at that position, but the team's passing offense has taken a step back due to poor injury luck on that side of the ball.

Amendola played five seasons with Brady in New England, and those were some of the best years of his career. In his time with the Patriots, Amendola caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping the franchise win Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI.

An undrafted prospect out of Texas Tech, Amendola signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 and wound up carving out a consistent role for himself in the NFL. After his tenure with the Patriots, Amendola spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans before retiring in 2022.