Darren Sproles out for season after suffering two devastating injuries on one play

Eagles running back Darren Sproles is done for the season after suffering two devastating on a single play during Philadelphia's 27-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

During a press conference on Monday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced that Sproles tore his ACL and suffered a broken forearm in Philadelphia's wild win.

"It's unfortunate," Pederson said. "Double-whammy on the play."

The injury to Sproles came after he took an awkward hit from Giants' safety Darian Thompson. On a second-and-11 play with just under 14 minutes left to play second quarter, Sproles took a handoff from Carson Wentz and ran left.

As he made his way to the open field, Thompson flew in and made diving tackle that forced Sproles into an awkward position.

Darren Sproles' season as ended on this play. Fox/NFL

After the play, Sproles was able to walk off the field on his own, but obviously, he won't be returning to the field in 2017. There's also a chance that this could be the final time we see Sproles on the field at all. The 34-year-old running back said in December that 2017 would likely be his final season in the NFL.

The loss of Sproles hurts the Eagles because, not only do they lose a running back, but they also lose a punt returner.

"It's a devastating loss with the punt return, the special teams aspect of it," Pederson said on Monday. "We'll look at everything in the next day or so [as far as replacing him]."

With Sproles out for the year, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood will likely both receive more carries out of the Eagles' backfield going forward.

"I think what you saw with Wendell [on Sunday] and even some things with Corey, it's going to have to be that next-man mentality," Pederson said. "But I think Wendell on third down specifically, Corey, as well, they're going to have to step up and assume that role. It's always been the next-guy-up mentality, and that's kind of where we're at right now."

If Sproles is done for good, it would end an improbable career for a 5-foot-6 running back who wasn't expected to last long in the NFL. However, Sproles has been able to defy the odds ever since 2005, when the Chargers selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Sproles will end his season in Philadelphia with 15 carries for 61 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler also had seven catches for 73 yards on the season.