Instead of opening up fresh wounds, Derek Carr has chosen to not publicly discuss what transpired during the end of his run as the Raiders' starting quarterback.

Carr, in a social media post issued on Saturday afternoon, made it clear that he is focused on his future as he is expected to be traded sometime this offseason, according to ESPN. The former Pro Bowler was benched by head coach Josh McDaniels with two games left in the 2022 season.

"Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened," Carr said in a Twitter post. "It's the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I'm choosing to move on and give our next city our best."

Carr was benched a year after having one of his best seasons to date. Despite an in-season coaching change and the arrest of receiver Henry Ruggs III, Carr still managed to throw for over 4,800 yards while completing over 68% of his passes during the 2021 season. His play that season helped the Raiders make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The 2022 season, however, was one of Carr's worst. The nine-year veteran completed just 60.8% of his passes, his lowest mark since his rookie season. He also threw 14 interceptions in just 15 starts as Las Vegas went 6-9 with Carr under center.

McDaniels benched Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who lost both of his starts as the Raiders finished the season with a 6-11 record.

Several teams are expected to pursue Carr, who has two years remaining on his current contract after signing an extension last offseason. The Jets, Commanders, Colts, Panthers, Saints and Falcons are among the teams that currently have questions regarding their starting quarterback. The Buccaneers will join that list if Tom Brady does not return to Tampa for the 2023 season.