DeShone Kizer responds to Trump's NFL comments: 'I'm no son of a b----'

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer called out President Trump Sunday, saying in the wake of the team's 31-28 loss to Indianapolis that "I'm no son of b----" in response to these Trump comments at a rally in Alabama on Friday night: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

#Browns Kizer in response to Trump says "I'm no son of bitch and "it's a tragedy" that we're still having these conversations — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 24, 2017

The response from the league -- players, owners, the commissioner, the NFLPA -- was swift. It started on Saturday with statements from commissioner Roger Goodell and various owners and players around the league. It continued with Sunday morning's game in London between the Jaguars and Ravens, when players and staff from both teams either knelt or stood with arms locked during the national anthem, and those pregame demonstrations continued throughout the day.

At least 25 teams have spoken out against the president, including Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who issued this statement Sunday.

"We view our organization, our league and our players as great unifiers of people," the Haslams said, via Cleveland.com. "Our players, just like so many others across our league, have been honest and thoughtful with their attempt to bring awareness to the issues of inequality and social injustice. We were incredibly moved by the meaningful and powerful dialogue they initiated within our organization when they spoke of their intent to unify and not be disrespectful while using familiar and important terms like one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. "Their intent is to create positive and unifying change and that was demonstrated well by the unity they led prior to our home opener. They have continued to prove this dedication to unite diverse members of our community throughout this past month by establishing direct conversation with the Cleveland Police Department and creating a plan to work together in our neighborhoods. We are also proud of their many other significant efforts in our city throughout the year that are done quietly to improve the lives of others. "We must not let misguided, uninformed and divisive comments from the President or anyone else deter us from our efforts to unify. Our stance in support of the liberties of peaceful, personal expression afforded to our players and all Americans will remain strong, and we will continue to encourage our players to respectfully use their earned platform to inspire positive change in our nation and throughout society."

At least 20 Browns players took a knee during the anthem Sunday, including linebacker James Burgess, who supported Trump before comments on Friday evening.

Smh he let me down I was actually a trump supporter !! Son of B******* not cool got get out of the chair man 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾goes up to the man above — #DoWork (@HomesteadLB) September 24, 2017



For a recap of everything that has happened in response to Trump's remarks, be sure to read this.