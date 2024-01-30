For the last few weeks, the talk of football fashion and all the best sideline looks has surrounded designer Kristin Juszczyk -- the wife of star 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- and her incredible NFL looks. Juszczyk gained notoriety, and hundreds of thousands of followers, after A-list celebrities were seen in her creations.

The designer has now reached a licensing deal with the NFL, per Sportico. Now Juszczyk can use the league logo on designs. The financial details of the deal are not public.

Juszczyk's biggest client so far has been super star singer Taylor Swift, who wore one of Juszczyk's puffer jackets to a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, supporting her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. The jacket got even the game's broadcasters to give props to whoever executed the fashionable look.

Brittany Mahomes, businesswoman and wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, model Olivia Culpo, who is dating San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and actor Taylor Lautner, who is a massive Detroit Lions fan, are among the others to sport a Juszczyk original.

She also creates pieces for her own game day fits.

Here is a look at some of those designs:

Players have also been spotted in her designs, including 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Women's NFL fashion has come a long way in the last few decades. From a time where basic T-shirts and sweatshirts were an option, now women have the choice of more fitted items, dresses, leggings and a wide variety of other apparel that goes beyond the typical sportswear. Juszczyk is continuing to push the NFL fashion world forward with her talents, giving everyone more high-style looks to wear to games while supporting their team.

Juszczyk's husband and Swift's boyfriend will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs and 49ers will battle in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET, broadcasted on CBS, with a family-friendly stream on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.

What the designer will wear to the big game is not yet known, but if it comes from the House of Juszczyk, we know it will be good. Whether Juszczyk is willing to make designs for Chiefs fans, friends and family is unknown, considering they are the enemy for the next two weeks.