Logan Ryan's jab at Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seemingly gotten back to the Dolphins locker room. Following Sunday's matchup between New York and Miami, the veteran cornerback spoke to reporters and took a shot at the second-year quarterback when highlighting the Giants' thinning depth under center as Daniel Jones (neck) missed the contest and backup Mike Glennon suffered a concussion. Ryan offered his services as an emergency quarterback with this explanation: "I'm a lot like Tua, I can throw 2-yard passes to the left."

Naturally, that dig was promulgated throughout social media following the game and eventually caught the eye of Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker. On a Bleacher Report post on Instagram featuring Ryan's comment, Parker -- who caught all five of his targets on Sunday for 62 yards -- commented by saying: "Hold that L boi keep quiet."

It is worth pointing out that Ryan's remark about Tagovailoa was pretty oddly timed. It came after the young quarterback completed 73.1% of his passes for 244 yards (6 yards per attempt), and two touchdowns as Miami beat the Giants 20-9, as Parker points out.

Meanwhile on the quarterback injury front, the Giants did see Jones practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, while Glennon was still held out. If neither is able to play Sunday against the Chargers, Jake Fromm could be in line to start. It's either that or we could very well see if Ryan can put his arm where his mouth is and line up under center.