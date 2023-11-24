The Miami Dolphins blew out the rival New York Jets on Black Friday, but they suffered a huge loss as well. In the fourth quarter, pass rusher Jaelan Phillips was carted off the field with what the team announced was a right Achilles injury.

Unfortunately, you could see a clear pop in the back of Phillips' right leg.

Check out what happened here:

After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the team will find out more about Phillips' status on Saturday, saying it "doesn't look great."

Phillips was in the midst of a career year. He recorded 39 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and an interception in seven games played before Week 12. Against the Jets on Friday, he recorded one sack and three tackles for loss. The University of Miami product was selected by the Dolphins with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The turf at MetLife Stadium, which has been criticized for years, was actually replaced this offseason. But the new surface hasn't stopped players from suffering serious injuries. New Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously tore his Achilles on his first drive of the season at home. Now, that same field may have claimed another star player.