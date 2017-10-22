Dolphins reportedly believe Jay Cutler cracked his ribs, could miss 2-3 weeks

Dolphins fans wanted Matt Moore. They might get their wish.

During the Dolphins' win over the Jets on Sunday, starting quarterback Jay Cutler exited the game with an injury. He didn't return. Later on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins fear Cutler cracked a rib. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cutler is feared to have cracked two ribs and might miss 2-3 weeks.

Both reported that Cutler will undergo more tests.

#Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is feared to have a cracked rib & is heading for X-Rays, sources say. MIA doesn’t know for sure & will check it all — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017 Dolphins believe QB Jay Cutler suffered two cracked ribs today that could sideline him two to three weeks, per source. More tests coming. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2017

It seems likely that Cutler will miss the Dolphins' next game considering it's scheduled for Thursday night against the Ravens. So, expect Moore to fill in, as he did against the Jets in the second half. Moore performed well, going 13 of 21 for 188 yards, two touchdowns, a pick, and a 102.9 passer rating. Most importantly, he led the Dolphins to a come-from-behind win.

Dolphins fans were chanting for Moore earlier this season, but Adam Gase stuck with Cutler, who unretired and joined the team in August after Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL. In his first five games, Cutler struggled along with the rest of the offense, but he's been playing better recently. Cutler helped lead a second-half comeback against the Falcons last week and before he got hurt on Sunday, he completed 12 of 16 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a 114.1 passer rating.

Looming on the Dolphins' schedule are games against the Raiders, Panthers, Buccaneers, and Patriots. At 4-2, the Dolphins are very much alive in the AFC East. If Moore lights up the Ravens on Thursday, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him get named the team's new starting quarterback.