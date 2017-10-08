Dolphins fans chant for Matt Moore after Jay Cutler throws an interception

It's been less than four full games of Jay Cutler and Dolphins fans have already seen enough.

On Sunday, during the first half of the Dolphins' first home game in Miami this season, fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium began chanting for backup quarterback Matt Moore as the Dolphins' offense failed to move the ball against the defensively inept Titans defense.

A few people at Hard Rock chanting, "We want Moore." As in backup QB Matt Moore. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 8, 2017

After Cutler threw an interception, the chant grew louder.

"We Want Moore" chant begins again after interception. Growing louder. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 8, 2017

Don't expect the Dolphins to make a change, though.

Gase tells @ChrisFischer07 that there is “a zero percent chance” Moore plays unless Cutler gets hurt. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 8, 2017

Obviously, Cutler's not the sole reason for the Dolphins' offensive ineptitude -- there are too many factors to list -- but he's definitely not blameless. He's been especially awful after a solid debut. That being said, if the Dolphins think Moore will magically transform their offense into a scoring machine, they're wrong. That doesn't mean Moore wouldn't fare better than Cutler. It just means the Dolphins have more issues than just the quarterback position.

At halftime, the Dolphins lead 10-3, but their touchdown came via their defense. Their offense is averaging 2.6 yards per play. Cutler is 5 of 11 for 21 yards, no touchdowns, a pick, and a 14.6 passer rating -- like I said, awful. By passer rating, he's actually being outplayed by tight end MarQueis Gray, who threw an incomplete pass during a gimmicky play that definitely didn't work.

MarQueis Gray doubling up Jay Cutler in QB rating pic.twitter.com/2EjDYNxT4N — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 8, 2017

To sum up: Nothing is working in Miami. Cutler looks exactly like what you'd expect a 34-year-old recently retired quarterback to look like. Jay Ajayi can't find any running room and his fumble led to the Titans' only points in the first half. DeVante Parker left the game with an ankle injury. Adam Gase's offense is broken against a Titans defense that entered the game ranked 29th in yards allowed per game and 31st in points allowed per game.

And yet, the Dolphins are winning. For that, they can thank Matt Cassel.