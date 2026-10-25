Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has scored his first touchdown as a member of the Houston Texans, doing so in Week 7 against the New York Giants. He made it to the end zone in his second game with the team, after being traded on Oct. 11 from the Arizona Cardinals.

The former No. 4 overall pick caught the pass from a QB he has caught numerous touchdowns from: His former college quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Watching the two connect for a TD was a blast from Ohio State past.

Here's a look at the big play:

The 6-yard touchdown came as the first half was winding down and, paired with the ensuing two-point conversion, tied the game at 14 all. The touchdown was his first reception of the game.

Harrison caught one touchdown for the Cardinals in four games, a TD that also just so happened to be against the Giants. He is the first player to score a touchdown against the Giants with two different teams in the same season since Herschel Walker did it in 1989 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

In four games with the Cardinals, Harrison had five receptions on 13 targets for one touchdown. Last week, in his Houston debut, he had three receptions on four targets for 34 yards.

The Texans are currently 2-4 and on a two-game winning streak as they look to turn their season around.