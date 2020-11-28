We have an AFC East showdown set to kick off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday between the surging Miami Dolphins and winless New York Jets. This matchup will, of course, center around the quarterback position, but specifically the health of each club's signal-caller. Sam Darnold is primed to make his return to action after missing the previous two games due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa is questionable to play due to an injury to his left thumb. While Brian Flores didn't seem too concerned about the injury on Thursday, the Dolphins would turn to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick if the rookie cannot go.

Miami will be going for the season sweep after defeating the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, 24-0, back in Week 6. To this point, that is New York's lone shutout loss of the season, despite entering Sunday 0-10. As we await kickoff, we'll be giving you all the latest betting angles of this divisional matchup, including the spread, total, and a few of our favorite player props. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Dolphins (6-4) at Jets (0-10)

Latest Odds: Dolphins -6.5 Bet Now

The line in for this game held at Dolphins -7 throughout the week and you were even able to get it at +100 for a time. As of Saturday morning, that number has dipped below the seven-point mark and currently sits at Dolphins -6.5. That could be due to the uncertain status surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and that left thumb injury along with New York getting Sam Darnold back in the fold.

While the Dolphins (7-3) have the overall season advantage over the Jets (3-7) against the spread, New York has kept their games close following their 24-0 loss back in Week 6. At the time, that loss dropped them to 0-6 ATS on the season, but have since covered in three of their previous four contests. Miami had its five-game cover streak snapped last week against the Broncos, but it is worth noting that they are 4-0 ATS following their last four straight-up losses.

On top of Sam Darnold returning, he should have his full complement of receivers as well, which does pose a more formidable threat to the Dolphins defense, but even if Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter over Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are currently too talented and too well-coached to hand New York its first win of 2020.

Projected score: Miami 23, N.Y. Jets 13

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 44.5 Bet Now

Similar to the spread, the total for this game has stayed the same for a large part of the week. It did open at 46 on Sunday, but fell to 45.5 by Monday and has stood throughout the course of the week. As of Saturday morning, however, it did dip another point to 44.5.

Miami comes into this game allowing the fourth-fewest point per game (20.2) this season. Meanwhile, the Jets offense is scoring a league-low 14.9 points per game. The Dolphins offense also may be a bit limited with either a hobbled Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick, who didn't get the full bulk of starting reps in practice this week. Despite having enough to win, that uncertainty under center could drive Miami's scoring total down to where the Under seems to be the logical play. The Under is 11-9 between these two squads combined this season.

Projected total: 36

Player props

Sam Darnold total passing yards: Over 228.5 (-115). In the six games Darnold has started this season, he's averaging just 174.2 passing yards per game. Despite that, he does have one game where he's gone over this total (230 passing yards vs. Denver) while Miami is surrendering 246.4 passing yards per game this year. With Darnold having Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims healthy for this matchup, he should find success in a game where New York will have him to throw a ton.

Denzel Mims total receiving yards: Over 46.5 (-115). The rookie receiver has been getting hot in recent weeks, averaging 7.5 targets and 66.5 receiving yards in the past two games. With even better quarterback play with Darnold back in the fold, Mims should hit his Over.

Frank Gore anytime touchdown (+163). Miami just allowed Melvin Gordon into the end zone twice last week and while Gore isn't the back he once was in his prime, it'd be wise to take a flyer on the veteran who scored his first TD of 2020 last week.

DeVante Parker anytime touchdown (+120). New York has allowed 19 receiving touchdowns this season and Parker currently leads the Dolphins in receiving scores this year. The sixth-year receiver also has scored in two of his previous four games.