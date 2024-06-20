The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't waste much time taking wide receiver Denzel Mims off the unemployment line, signing the veteran wide receiver days after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the team announced the move Thursday. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars waived wideout Kyric McGowan.

Mims, a former second-round pick of the New York Jets, signed with the Steelers practice squad last year, but did not appear in a game. Last offseason, the Jets traded Mims and a future conditional seventh-round pick, to the Detroit Lions for a future conditional sixth-round pick. However, Mims was waived with an injury designation in August. He landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad last season, but was waived this past week and never played a game for the team.

Mims has played in 30 career games, all for the Jets, and has recorded 42 receptions for 676 yards. His best season was his first, as the former No. 59 overall pick caught 23 passes for 357 yards.

Does Mims have an opportunity to make the Jaguars? Jacksonville signed Gabriel Davis to a three-year contract this offseason and selected Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Jaguars also signed Devin Duvernay in free agency, while having Christian Kirk as one of the top targets for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Parker Washington and Tim Jones are also on the roster competing for playing time. Mims will have his opportunity to make the team and crack the rotation in Jacksonville, getting a head start with five weeks to learn the playbook before the start of training camp.