The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots square off on Sunday Night Football for the first time in more than three decades when the two AFC East rivals collide in Week 2 at Gillette Stadium. The last time the teams played on Sunday night came in Week 11 of the 1991 season when the Dolphins got three touchdown passes from Dan Marino, including two to Mark Clayton, in a 30-20 win over the Patriots in Miami. This year, the Dolphins (1-0) have another prolific passing attack behind Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Patriots odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Dolphins picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-114 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Dolphins vs. Patriots and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see the model's pick only at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Patriots spread: Dolphins -2.5

Dolphins vs. Patriots over/under: 46.5 points

Dolphins vs. Patriots money line: Dolphins -146, Patriots +125

MIA: WR Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (215)

NE: QB Mac Jones ranks fourth in the league in passing yards (316)

Dolphins vs. Patriots picks: See picks here

Dolphins vs. Patriots live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off one of the most prolific passing performances of his career. In last week's win over the Chargers, he passed for 466 yards, the second-best total of his career, and just three yards shy of tying his career-high. He also threw three touchdown passes, tied for the third most of his career.

In addition, Tagovailoa did a strong job of spreading the ball around last week. Five Dolphins pass-catchers had at least three receptions and 40 receiving yards. Tyreek Hill led the way with 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England's defense did an excellent job of limiting the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts last week. In that game, the Patriots held Hurts to just 170 passing yards on 22-of-33 passing. The 5.2 yards per attempt was the fourth-lowest average for Hurts in 36 career games as a starter for Philadelphia.

In addition, New England faces a Miami defense that was gashed by the run last week. In the Dolphins' win over the Chargers, Los Angeles ran for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 40 attempts, averaging a robust 5.8 yards per carry. The 233 rushing yards are the most given up by any NFL defense this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Patriots picks

Now, the model has broken down Patriots vs. Dolphins from every angle. The model is leaning Under the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL playoff picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Patriots vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Dolphins spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.