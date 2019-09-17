Eagles' DeSean Jackson reportedly to miss two weeks with an abdominal strain

The Philadelphia Eagles signed DeSean Jackson to be their deep threat wide receiver for Carson Wentz, but won't have him for the rest of the month. Per a report from ESPN's Tim McManus, Jackson will be out at least two weeks with an abdominal strain. The Eagles host the Detroit Lions Sunday and travel to Green Bay to face the Packers for Thursday Night Football four days later, so Jackson will be out for both games next week. Jackson could return for the Eagles' Week 5 game against the New York Jets on October 5.

Jackson played just 11 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a game which the Eagles were amazingly short-handed at wide receiver. Alshon Jeffery played just six snaps before exiting with a calf injury and No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert aggravated a calf injury in pregame warmups, missing the game. At one point in the game, the Eagles had just two healthy wide receivers and one healthy tight end on the roster. The Eagles had to run "11" personnel the entire game with just one tight end on the roster, affecting the game plan with head coach Doug Pederson adjusting on the fly.

"It affects it a lot. If you were to look at my call sheet this morning, you would see a lot of scratch-outs on plays and different things," Pederson said. "One thing that I said after the game, too, is with [Eagles offensive coordinator] Mike Groh, [Eagles offensive line/run game coordinator] Jeff Stoutland, and the offensive staff making the adjustments we needed to make and coaching those young guys up, Mack Hollins, J.J. [Arcega-Whiteside]."

With Jeffery likely out Sunday along with Jackson, the Eagles will have Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins as the only healthy wide receivers on the roster. The Eagles could look for outside help at wide receiver or promote either Greg Ward or Marcus Green from the practice squad.

The Eagles signed tight end Alex Ellis from the practice squad Tuesday and released cornerback Craig James. With the addition of Ellis, Philadelphia will have three tight ends on the active roster for Sunday's game against the Lions. If Goedert can't play, Ellis will be the No. 2 tight end to Zach Ertz.

More roster updates will certainly be coming throughout the week as the Eagles prepare for the next few games without their top two wide receivers.