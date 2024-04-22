Two of the most notable free agency moves -- quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving the Minnesota Vikings to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $180 deal and running back Saquon Barkley departing from the New York Giants to join the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.8 million contract -- may soon come with consequences.

Both signings may come with draft pick losses after allegations of tampering surfaced. Cousins may have accidentally implicated himself at his introductory press conference as players aren't allowed to have first person contact with teams during the legal tampering period before the start of the new league year.

"There's great people here," Cousins said. "And it's not just the football team. I mean, I'm looking at the support staff. Meeting -- calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R. I'm thinking, we got good people here. And that's exciting to be a part of."

Barkley's college head coach at Penn State, James Franklin, alluded to Barkley and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaking on the phone during the legal tampering period.

"For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well," Franklin said, via to ESPN.

According to an ESPN report on Monday, discipline is coming soon with the punishment likely to be more harsh for the Falcons given Cousins on-the-record statement. A couple tampering punishments have been levied in the last 10 years with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on the receiving end of those consequences.

The Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round draft choice and a 2024 third-rounder for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton three different times from 2019 through 2022. Owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million, and team vice chair and limited partner Bruce Beal received a $500,000 fine.

Kansas City lost their 2016 third-rounder and a 2017 sixth-round choice for tampering with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015. The Chiefs were hit with a $250,000 fine, and head coach Andy Reid ($75,000) as well as then-general manager John Dorsey ($25,000) were also fined.