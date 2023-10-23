The Philadelphia Eagles struggled in a shocking loss to the New York Jets last week, but they were able to bounce back in a big way with a 31-17 win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Early in the contest, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter got into a brief scuffle with Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson. During their encounter, Jackson hit Carter in the upper body and Carter fell over as if he was hit with extreme force.

Following the game, Carter gave some credit to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his decision to flop in that situation.

"I was just thinking about LeBron! I was like, 'Oh, what would LeBron do?" Carter said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Joking aside, Carter made his presence felt against the Dolphins as he bullied Miami's offensive line on a few occasions. Carter, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has looked dominant thus far as he's recorded 3.5 sacks in seven games this season.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped lead the way throughout Philadelphia's win on Sunday night by virtue of his connection with wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown hauled in 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, pacing the Eagles' dynamic offense.