Nick Foles has found a new home with an old friend, signing a two-year deal with the Colts to reunite with Frank Reich as Matt Ryan's backup. Before the quarterback agreed to relocate to Indianapolis, however, he almost returned to another familiar place. The Eagles, who won their first Super Bowl in 2017 with Foles under center, were "involved" with the QB after his release from the Bears this month, according to ESPN, exploring the possibility of another reunion in Philadelphia.

It's unclear if Foles had mutual interest in another stint with the Eagles, but in Indy, he'll have a more direct path to the No. 2 job under center, where Ryan only had former sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger and former Jets reserve James Morgan behind him on the depth chart. The Eagles, on the other hand, already employ ex-Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew (and another former teammate of Foles) as the backup to Jalen Hurts.

Had Foles actually returned to the Eagles, it would've marked his third stint with the team. A third-round pick of Philly out of Arizona in 2012, he spent the first three seasons of his career in green, famously throwing a record seven touchdowns in one game during his best year as a starter, before being traded to the Rams in 2015. Two years later, he returned as the backup to Carson Wentz, taking over for his injured counterpart to close out the team's 2017 title run, complete with Super Bowl MVP honors. He's since bounced around as both a backup and spot starter with the Jaguars and Bears.