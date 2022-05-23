For the sixth season in a row, the Indianapolis Colts will be trotting out a new starting quarterback in Week 1. The latest starting signal-caller to call Indy home is former Falcons legend Matt Ryan, whom the club traded for this offseason. While Ryan is the new starter, the Colts have now reportedly brought in an intriguing veteran to serve as his backup.

On Monday, the Colts agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Nick Foles, per NFL Media. Foles was released by the Chicago Bears last month, and has a history with the Colts coaching staff, as Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when Foles helped lead the Eagles to their Super Bowl LII title back in 2017. It was that Philly connection that paved the way for Carson Wentz to land with the Colts last offseason.

Reich recently noted that the Colts had not ruled out the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback to back up Ryan.

"(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I, you know how we roll," Reich told reporters at Friday's rookie minicamp when he was specifically asked about Foles, via the Indianapolis Star. "It's 24/7/365: 'Is this roster where it needs to be at every position?'"

Apart from Foles, the Colts have three quarterbacks on roster behind Ryan in Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan, and undrafted rookie Jack Coan. Ehlinger has impressed during his young career and has ascended to QB2 since coming into the league as a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Texas, but he's yet to throw a pass in the regular season.

With that in mind, inserting someone with legit NFL experience behind Ryan may be beneficial to the Colts. After all, they know firsthand how important that position can be after Wentz dealt with injuries in 2021. Former fourth-rounder Jacob Eason was thrust into action in Week 2 of last season and the moment seemed too big for him as he threw a brutal interception in a loss to the Rams. So, having someone like Foles in the fold may be a smart move for a Colts team that is the betting favorite to win the AFC South.