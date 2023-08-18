PHILADELPHIA -- This wasn't one for the record books.

Common sense was the winner in the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason tie against the Cleveland Browns, as both teams mercifully didn't have to play a potential extra 15 minutes. A game that lasted just over three hours and 30 minutes never seemed to end, bringing back the question of whether preseason games are really necessary in the NFL in an era where joint practices are king.

On a night where the second team received most of the snaps, there were quite a few developments that unfolded for the Eagles. Which are overreactions and which are reality?

Fortunately, there are answers to the controversies that surrounded this one.

Marcus Mariota should be on the lookout for his job security

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Mariota was not good on Thursday night, displaying all the inconsistent throws he suffered during camp. Mariota had balls that flat out missed receivers and was high on several passes, leading to a 9 of 17 performance for 86 yards with an interception in the first half (42.8 rating).

Between looking for the check down option and not setting his feet, Mariota just looks uncomfortable in the offense. Regardless of how he plays in the preseason, his job is not on the line.

The Eagles made the decision to bring in Mariota in March over several other available backup quarterback options. All those options are off the table and there is no one available in free agency that is a better option than Mariota. Perhaps Mariota playing games with the Eagles' first team offensive line, their top two receivers, and their top tight end will help.

Mariota should've been better against the Browns' second-team defense. But he's not losing his job as QB2, which leads us too ...

Tanner McKee should be the Eagles' QB2

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

What a sixth-round find McKee has been. The 13th quarterback taken in the 2023 draft, McKee has been excellent for the Eagles in both his preseason contests. He's been reading the defense well and getting rid of the ball quickly, finishing 10 of 18 for 147 yards and a touchdown (110.9 rating). Those numbers would be even better if it wasn't for three drops.

Should McKee have the QB2 job over Mariota? Not this season, as the Eagles have $5 million reasons why Mariota is the backup quarterback. Perhaps if Mariota struggles throughout the season, in the event Jalen Hurts gets injured the Eagles would consider making the switch, but not based off a preseason performance against second and third team players.

The Eagles drafted McKee to be a developmental quarterback and the early returns are excellent. They have their QB2 for 2024, but Mariota is the QB2 this year.

Zach Cunningham will start Week 1 at LB

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Cunningham has been on the Eagles for only 10 days, and continues to find his way to the football and make plays. He once led the NFL in tackles, so there's a reason why he always seems to be in position when he's on the field. Cunningham led the Eagles with seven tackles and was the best defensive player amongst the first group against the Browns.

Cunningham 's range in coverage also is appealing to the Eagles defense. He is best guy next to Nakobe Dean through two preseason games, and he hasn't played with him much outside of a few series and joint practices. Cunningham is the veteran the Eagles need at off-ball linebacker in Week 1.

He'll beat out Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss, and Myles Jack for the job.

Trey Sermon will make the 53-man roster

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This is a tough one, simply because Sermon is good enough to be on this team. The Eagles are just too deep at running back with Kenneth Gainwell as the starter, mixed in with D'Andre Swift getting the majority of the first team snaps. Don't count out Rashaad Penny in the mix either, even if he's mostly taking second team snaps to this point.

The final running back spot will come down to Sermon and Boston Scott, but the Eagles like Scott and how he fits into the offense. Scott is a hard runner, can catch passes, and return kicks. Sermon has been getting kick return opportunities, but can be be more explosive or efficient than Scott?

A strong preseason performance (five carries, 54 yards, touchdown) by Sermon was damaged by a fumble on a 14-yard reception in the first half. Sermon still has a shot at making the roster, but it will be very difficult to unseat Scott or Penny.

Dan Arnold won't be making the Eagles

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Arnold is a name at tight end and can catch passes, but that's really it. The veteran entered camp in the running for the No. 2 tight end spot, but Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra are ahead of him on the depth chart. Calcaterra can catch passes similar to Arnold and has more upside after the catch. The Eagles like his development.

Stoll is the blocking tight end and that role isn't expected to change. Tyree Jackson has an outside shot at making the team (and his chances might be better than Arnold's at this rate).

The three tight ends are Dallas Goedert, Stoll, and Calcaterra. Arnold may be finding another team come September.