The Philadelphia Eagles have already made multiple moves this offseason in hopes of bolstering their offense, and they're now on the verge of making another one.

According to NFL.com, the Eagles are expected to sign C.J. Uzomah to a one-year deal. The tight end, who spent the past two seasons in New York, has been a free agent since early March when the Jets released him.

Uzomah had a quiet 2023 season with the Jets, and it ended early after he was placed on injured reserve in December due to an MCL injury. Before being placed on IR, Uzomah had caught just eight passes for 58 yards on the season, which was well below the total he put up in 2022, when he caught 21 passes for 202 yards during his first year with the Jets.

Although he didn't wow anyone with his numbers in New York, the Eagles will be hoping that Uzomah can give them the same production that he gave the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. During their Super Bowl season, Uzomah caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns, which were all career highs. The 31-year-old, who served as the Bengals starting tight end in Super Bowl LVI, caught two passes for 11 yards during Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles have been busy adding offensive skill players this offseason. Their biggest move came on the first day of free agency when they signed Saquon Barkley. Besides the Giants running back, the Eagles also added receivers Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker, who were both given a one-year deal.

As for Uzomah, he'll have to prove he belongs in Philadelphia, where he'll likely be competing with Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. for the right to back up Dallas Goedert.