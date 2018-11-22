Ezekiel Elliott celebrates touchdown by making cash donation to Salvation Army bin
This is becoming a generous tradition
Ezekiel Elliott's love affair with the Salvation Army gained another chapter on Thursday.
The Cowboys running back is establishing a yearly holiday tradition of celebrating with the giant Salvation Army bin at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas. After scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Redskins on Thanksgiving, Elliott headed over to the big kettle and celebrated by making a cash donation. One of the nearby field staffers handed him $21 (his jersey number) to deposit into the bin.
A few years ago, Elliott scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and celebrated by hopping into the bin. It was quite amusing, but also very beneficial for the Salvation Army's cause. The celebration led to a considerable spike in donations to the organization, and Elliott himself donated after the NFL decided it wouldn't fine him for the gesture.
With that in mind, Elliott's $21 donation could be worth a lot more, especially considering it comes in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving.
"We have those kettles there because we do want the visibility of reminding everybody, certainly at this time of year, how doing the most good is putting a dollar in that red kettle," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in 2016. "To have gotten that attention in front of probably 20 million or so people last night for the Salvation Army was just wonderful."
'Tis the season for giving.
