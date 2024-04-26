New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has chosen a stud defensive lineman with his first-ever NFL draft selection, as the Seahawks have picked former Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II at No. 16 overall.

Murphy burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2021 when he was named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. The All-American made his first start late in the 2022 season against Texas Tech, then rode that momentum into the most recent campaign. In his final season with the Longhorns, Murphy set career highs in tackles (29), tackles for a loss (8.5), sacks (5) and quarterback hurries (7). He is arguably the most well-rounded defensive tackle prospect given his credentials defending the run and rushing the passer.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Murphy, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: A

"They patiently wait and get the player who might be the best defensive player in this draft. Murphy has been compared to Justin Madubuike, who new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald coached in Baltimore." -- Pete Prisco

Byron Murphy II NFL Draft prospect profile

Age: 21

21 Height: 6-foot 1/2"



6-foot 1/2" Weight: 297 pounds



297 pounds Arm length: 32 3/8"

Accolades

2023 Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-Big 12

2023: Highest PFF pass-rush grade (91.5) among FBS DT



Position: No. 1 DL | Overall: No. 15 | Rating: 92.20 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison

NFL combine results

40-yard dash : 4.87 seconds



: 4.87 seconds Broad jump : 9-foot-3



: 9-foot-3 Vertical jump: 33"



Scouting report

Byron Murphy II is a long armed, squatty, explosive DT. His first-step quicks are a problem for interior OLs, and he gets his hands into their chest in a flash. He resets the line of scrimmage with speed-to-power conversion and effortlessly works across the frame of blockers to soften their edges. He has a nice rip move and uses an occasional swipe. He's a very fluid athlete with loose hips who can track the football down the line of scrimmage. He will occasionally drop to one knee to anchor against doubles, but it's not a clear strength. He's surprisingly powerful at the point of attack given his size. His hands are never complacent, and he works noticeably hard against the run and is rarely on the ground. He's best in a pure up-the-field pass-rush role. He has good block-shed ability. He doesn't have enough pure strength to counter off the initial rush, but that rush is almost always super explosive.

Strengths

Exudes explosiveness

Pass-rush moves he deploys are highly effective

100% effort on every play



Weaknesses