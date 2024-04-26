For the 13th straight pick, an offensive player has been chosen. The Las Vegas Raiders continued the historic run by selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers is a back-to-back John Mackey Award winner, an honor handed out to college football's most outstanding tight end. He's also the first player in its history to win the award twice. The Georgia product earned that accolade and then some as he proved to be the lifeblood of the Bulldogs offense throughout his tenure. The 21-year-old is a two-time national champion and a three-time All-American and All-SEC player.

Despite missing time due to an ankle injury last year, Bowers still led Georgia in receptions (56), receiving yards (714) and touchdowns (six). Throughout his collegiate career, Bowers was able to lead the Bulldogs in each of those categories. At the NFL level, he is poised to be the latest go-to tight end target that has engulfed the league in recent years.

Here's what the Raiders are getting in Bowers, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: C

"He's a heck of a player, but didn't they draft Michael Mayer last year and signed Harrison Bryant this year? They have other needs. Don't really like this pick that much.. It's not like he's a good blocker for their run game. Strange pick with other needs." -- Pete Prisco

Brock Bowers NFL Draft prospect profile

Age as of Week 1: 22 years old

22 years old Height: 6-foot-3 1/8

6-foot-3 1/8 Weight: 243 pounds



Comparable body type: Dustin Keller

Position: No. 1 TE | Overall: No. 14 | Rating: 92.40 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison: George Kittle

With a build like George Kittle and an aggressive streak as a blocker and receiver like Kittle, it's easy to make the comparison even if Bowers has a lot of work to do to be as effective as Kittle on mid-range throws. But the gist is that if he get coached as well as Kittle did he can become as good -- and perhaps break out sooner than Kittle did.

Scouting report

Brock Bowers is a wiry strong athlete who is willing to contribute as a run blocker. His lack of ideal mass means he is more valuable as a blocker in space than inline. Bowers has soft hands and great range to go high or low. He has a good feel for pressing defenders at the route before making his cut. Bowers is incredibly effective creating yards after the catch.

Accolades

Career: Only 2-time John Mackey Award winner (given to nation's best TE)

Most career rec yds (2,538) and rec TD (26) by TE in SEC history

Strengths

Good top-end speed

Does a good job creating separation

Builds speed quickly

Does not tip off his breaks with his eyes, leans into the defender's body to create spce

Great hands and range to make catches outside of his frame

Weaknesses

Lacks ideal height

Lighter frame makes it more difficult to hold up as an inline blocker

College stats breakdown



Games Targets Receptions Yards Yards per catch Total TD 2023 10 71 56 714 12.8 7 2023 v Top-25 4 29 22 279 12.7 3 Career 40 224 175 2538 14.5 31

