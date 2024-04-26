After trading up for their new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall, the Minnesota Vikings again traded up in the first round to select former Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall.

Turner is one of the most explosive pass rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft, and arguably the best defensive player in the class. Upon joining the Crimson Tide as a consensus 5-star prospect out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Turner was revered as the heir apparent to Will Anderson Jr., who was taken No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The conference's coaches named Turner a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team. In 15 games, he recorded 10 tackles for a loss as well as 8.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. As a team captain in 2023, Turner recorded 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss en route to being named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year.

Here's what the Vikings are getting in Turner, including his scouting report, pro comparison, combine results, career accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: A

"Love this move to go get Turner. He will be the best edge player in this class. The Vikings have had a lot of success with edge players and he fits with what Brian Flores wants to do." -- Pete Prisco

Dallas Turner NFL Draft prospect profile

Age: 21 years old

21 years old Height: 6-foot-3



6-foot-3 Weight: 247 pounds



Position: No. 1 EDGE | Overall: No. 10 | Rating: 92.57 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison

NFL combine results

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

4.46 seconds Broad jump: 10-foot-7

10-foot-7 Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

Scouting report

Dallas Turner is a quick edge rusher with good first-step quickness. He could stand to add more mass to take his game to another level but is not deficient in that regard. Turner has great waist bend at the high side of his rush to flatten and become a heat-seeking missile towards quarterbacks. He should quickly become a factor for a team at the next level.

Accolades

2023: Consensus All-American and SEC Co-Defensive POY

Career: 22.5 sacks and 32.5 TFL (both 2nd in SEC in span)

Strengths

Great waist bend at the high side of his rush

Good quickness to shoot gaps and get on the hips of blockers

Builds speed quickly

Plays to the whistle

Works back when getting too deep in his rush



Weaknesses