The NFL's first international game of the 2023 season includes one team that has traveled across the pond more than anyone else. Sunday will mark the 10th time the Jaguars will play a game in London, while their opponent, the Falcons, will play in London for a third time and for the second time in the last three years.

Both teams are looking to even their records in London. The Jaguars are 4-5 in such games that includes last year's 21-17 setback against the Broncos in Week 8. Atlanta's last game in London was a 27-20 win over the Jets in Week 4 of the 2021 season. The Falcons' big playmaker that day was tight end Kyle Pitts, who caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville comes into Sunday's game with a disappointing record of 1-2 following last weekend's loss to visiting Houston. While running back Travis Etienne had a big day, two turnovers and the defense's inability to pressure Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud were two key factors in Jacksonville's 37-17 loss.

After a 2-0 start, the Falcons suffered their first loss last weekend after falling to the now 3-1 Detroit Lions. While its defense was solid, Atlanta's offense struggled to protect quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was sacked seven times in the Falcons' 20-6 loss.

Both teams are surely hoping to get back in the winner's column on Sunday in what should be a competitive game between two teams with playoff aspirations. Both squads feature marquee players that include Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville linebacker Josh Allen, Falcons safety Jessie Bates III and Atlanta rookie running back BIjan Robinson, who enters Sunday's game with an impressive 5.5-yards-per-carry average.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action in real time.

How to watch