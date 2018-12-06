Fantasy Football Playoff Advice: How to replace Emmanuel Sanders, handle Chargers and Steelers RBs
Week 14 is critical for fantasy football owners who are trying to make a championship run
This is NFL Week 14, which means it's the start of the fantasy playoffs for many people, which means you have many lineup questions as it pertains to your fantasy team. Thankfully, Heath Cummings -- one of CBS fine fantasy experts -- joined the Pick Six Podcast on Thursday to break down the upcoming week from a fantasy perspective.
There are a couple things to deal with up front based on injuries and issues. For starters, the Emmanuel Sanders injury is a full-blown nightmare for anyone who owned him (and, obviously, a bigger nightmare for the Broncos and Sanders himself). The Denver wide receiver tore his Achilles in practice on Wednesday -- Heath and I discuss the fallout for guys on the Denver roster and suggest possible replacements.
And, of course, there's the various running back situations that are causing consternation around the NFL. First up is the Steelers -- should you start Jaylen Samuels? Should you gamble on Stevan Ridley at all? Then there's the Chargers -- is Justin Jackson worth starting or is Austin Ekeler the best guy on that roster for fantasy purposes? Is Justin Wilson of the 49ers a worthwhile option this week?
Most importantly: if you own SEVERAL of these guys, and you very well might, what's the order you should start them in? Heath and I break all that down and take a look at DFS angles plus what tight ends and defenses you should stream for the fantasy playoffs.
Listen below and make sure to subscribe on iTunes or your favorite podcast app!
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cam Newton shoulder issue looks serious
The Panthers are on a losing streak and Newton's injury won't make life any easier down the...
-
TNF: Titans vs Jaguars odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Jaguars vs. Titans game 10,000 t...
-
Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The honor goes to the player who does the most for his community throughout the season
-
QB Rankings: Mahomes' season is absurd
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 14 of the NFL season
-
Week 14 NFL picks, best bets, parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 14
-
Foster's ex explains why she lied
Foster is currently on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List and won't be able to play this s...