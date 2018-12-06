Fantasy Football Playoff Advice: How to replace Emmanuel Sanders, handle Chargers and Steelers RBs

This is NFL Week 14, which means it's the start of the fantasy playoffs for many people, which means you have many lineup questions as it pertains to your fantasy team. Thankfully, Heath Cummings -- one of CBS fine fantasy experts -- joined the Pick Six Podcast on Thursday to break down the upcoming week from a fantasy perspective.

There are a couple things to deal with up front based on injuries and issues. For starters, the Emmanuel Sanders injury is a full-blown nightmare for anyone who owned him (and, obviously, a bigger nightmare for the Broncos and Sanders himself). The Denver wide receiver tore his Achilles in practice on Wednesday -- Heath and I discuss the fallout for guys on the Denver roster and suggest possible replacements.

And, of course, there's the various running back situations that are causing consternation around the NFL. First up is the Steelers -- should you start Jaylen Samuels? Should you gamble on Stevan Ridley at all? Then there's the Chargers -- is Justin Jackson worth starting or is Austin Ekeler the best guy on that roster for fantasy purposes? Is Justin Wilson of the 49ers a worthwhile option this week?

Most importantly: if you own SEVERAL of these guys, and you very well might, what's the order you should start them in? Heath and I break all that down and take a look at DFS angles plus what tight ends and defenses you should stream for the fantasy playoffs.

