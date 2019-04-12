Former NFL player Cierre Wood charged with murder after 5-year-old girl dies

Former NFL running back Cierre Wood has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl he had been accused of abusing. Wood and Amy Taylor, the girl's mother and Wood's girlfriend, had already been charged with child abuse/neglect.

The girl was found unresponsive Tuesday night, according to police, who said she had bruises on her legs, torso and abdomen when she was examined by doctors after being transported to the hospital (via KSNV).

Wood, 28, and Taylor, 25, were arrested on Wednesday.

In a court hearing on Thursday, prosecutors said an autopsy revealed a large liver laceration (per News3LV).

The girl's father Danuan Davis, who arrived from California for the hearing, said, "You purposely hurt my kid. I never thought I'd bury my child at five years old."

Davis said he had concerns about his daughter's welfare.

"Every time I picked her up the last few months, she was afraid to go home. She kept telling me something was wrong," he said. "I really wish I could just talk to her again. I'm sorry that I didn't listen."

Wood played collegiately at Notre Dame from 2010-12 and went undrafted. He signed with the Texans in 2013 but was released during that season. He also spent time with the Patriots, Ravens, Seahawks and Bills, as well as in the Canadian Football League. For his NFL career, Wood had five carries for 12 yards.