With Tom Brady now retired, the common perception around the NFL is that the Buccaneers quarterback situation is going to take a huge step back this year. However, not everyone is buying into that theory.

Former NFL scout Jim Monos, who worked for three different NFL teams over 13 years, thinks the Buccaneers will actually be getting an upgrade at quarterback if Baker Mayfield ends up winning the starting job. Now, Monos isn't crazy, he's not saying that Mayfield is better than Tom Brady, but he does think that the former Browns quarterback can be better than the 2022 version of Tom Brady.

During an interview on the Go Long podcast, Monos explained his reasoning.

"I just think they'll be able to do more with Mayfield because, to be honest, he's just younger and tougher right now," Monos said, via Joe Bucs Fans. "Brady was good; Brady was checked out."

Brady might not have been "checked out," but he was definitely dealing with several off-the-field issues, including his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, which was finalized in October. On the other hand, Mayfield will be playing with a chip on his shoulder. After getting dumped by the Browns last offseason in a trade that sent him to Carolina, Mayfield is going to want to prove that he can still be a starting quarterback in this league, something that he showed during his short stint with the Rams in 2022 that came after the Panthers cut him.

As for Brady, Monos said another reason that Mayfield could be an upgrade over the 46-year-old is because he'll be more difficult to prepare for. The 2022 version of Brady was an easy quarterback for opposing defenses to prep for because they knew he was going to be staying in the pocket at all times.

"You're maxed out with Brady at that point," Monos said. "He was an easy guy to prepare for -- for defenses. He wasn't going anywhere."

Mayfield isn't exactly Mr. Mobile, but he did rush for 89 yards in just 12 games last season. On the other hand, if you're reading this right now, you actually finished with more rushing yards than Brady last season. The seven-time Super Bowl winner actually went NEGATIVE in 2022, rushing for minus-1 yard on 29 carries.

Monos' comments are definitely worth noting because, depsite losing Brady, several Buccaneers players have definitely shown some confidence this offseason.

For instance, Tristan Wirfs has predicted that the team is going to go 12-5. Cornerback Carlton Davis exuded that same confidence during an interview in early July.

"Anybody who feels we've lost Tom -- and lost something -- is going to be in for a rude awakening," Davis said. "A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it's a team sport.... We're going to wreck shit. Like, wreck shit. Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made."

The guys in the locker room clearly believe that the Buccaneers can be good without Brady and at least one guy outside the locker room (Monos) also believes that.

Before Mayfield can prove that he's an upgrade over Brady though, he still has to win the starting job. The former No. 1 overall pick is in a QB battle with Kyle Trask and that competition is expected to go on for the next few weeks and Mayfield isn't a lock to win the job. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales recently said that the battle has absolutely "tightened" over the past few days.