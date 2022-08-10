Former San Francisco 49ers star running back Frank Gore has been charged with simple assault after an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred last month in Atlantic City, per a release from the Atlantic City Police Department.

According to the release, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City on July 31 for a report of a domestic violence dispute, and found a 28-year-old woman speaking with hotel security. While officers did not observe any signs of injury and no complaints were filed, an investigation resulted in the 39-year-old Gore being charged with simple assault.

The five-time Pro Bowl running back retired this offseason after signing a one-day contract with the 49ers, walking away from the game as the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher with 16,000 yards. Gore recorded 11,073 of those rushing yards during 10 seasons with the 49ers. While he was 31 when he departed San Francisco, Gore joined the Indianapolis Colts and recorded at least 961 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons in Indy -- including a 1,025-yard campaign in 2016.

Gore bounced around at the end of his career, playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and the New York Jets in 2020. Still, he was productive for his age, rushing for 653 yards in 15 games in his final season.