Free agent quarterback Carson Wentz remains unsigned after being released by the Washington Commanders in February, and he reportedly is in no hurry to choose his next team. Per ESPN, Wentz has received interest from teams, but may wait longer to see what develops. He is open to being a starter, or a backup.

The next team Wentz signs with will be his fourth different club in as many years. The former No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, then traded from the Colts to the Commanders last year after a disappointing 9-8 season where Indy missed the playoffs.

After starting the first six games of the 2022 season for the Commanders, Wentz injured his finger -- opening the door for Taylor Heinicke to take over. Wentz was given another chance by Ron Rivera to be the starter in Week 17, but he threw three interceptions in a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns that eliminated Washington from playoff contention. In all, Wentz went 2-5 as the starter while throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight total games played last season.

At this point, it doesn't appear Wentz could sign with a team and be their starter. But it's always possible one of the 32 starters could suffer an injury, which would boost Wentz's market. It seems more likely than not Wentz will be a backup quarterback in 2023. For which team is to be determined. To read about a few potential landing spots for Wentz, click here.