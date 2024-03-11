Hours after losing Saquon Barkley to the rival Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants have found a new running back, agreeing to terms on a contract with former Houston Texans starter Devin Singletary, according to NFL Media. It's a three-year, $16.5 million deal worth up to $19.5 million, ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old Singletary is just the latest in a long list of notable ball carriers to swap teams on Monday, after Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and D'Andre Swift. His new deal comes a year after he ran for a career-high 898 yards in Houston.

Prior to taking over the Texans' backfield behind star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Singletary spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, starting 56 games in the AFC East. He topped 775 rushing yards in three of those four years, playing under current Giants head coach Brian Daboll, then the Bills' offensive coordinator.

New York could look for additional reinforcements at running back without Barkley, who landed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Eagles early in the NFL's legal tampering period. Barkley was a two-time Pro Bowler in New York, also winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, but could not reach a long-term deal with the Giants ahead of free agency.