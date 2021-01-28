As the designated home team for Super Bowl LV -- by virtue of representing the NFC, not because of an NFL-first of playing in their actual home stadium -- the Buccaneers had first dibs when it came to choosing which jersey they would wear against the defending champion Chiefs. The Buccaneers will wear their white tops and pewter pants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Chiefs will be wearing their red jerseys, most likely paired with white pants.

In Super Bowl history, the team wearing white jerseys is 34-20. Teams wearing white jerseys are 12-4 in the last 16 Super Bowls. Ironically, that streak began when Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated Andy Reid's Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. Brady went 5-1 with the Patriots' white jerseys in Super Bowl competition. He was 1-2 wearing New England's blue jerseys.

The Buccaneers unveiled a modified version of their jersey prior to the start of the 2020 season. Tampa Bay's new jerseys did not include a throwback to the creamsicle jerseys the team wore from 1976-96. The NFL's "one shell" rule was the reason why the Buccaneers' creamsicle jerseys have remained on the shelf. Tampa Bay is one of several NFL teams that is "pushing" for the league to change that rule.

Tampa Bay will wear their white jerseys for the first time in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers wore their red tops when they defeated the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII, the franchise's only other Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are 2-0 in the Super Bowl with their rep tops. They lost Super Bowl I in their white tops before defeating the Vikings in Super Bowl IV wearing red. The Chiefs again wore their red tops when they defeated the 49ers in last year's Super Bowl.

Jerseys aside, the winner of Super Bowl LV will determine which conference will have the edge as far as Super Bowl records are concerned. Both conferences currently have 27 wins in the Super Bowl, despite the NFC winning 13 consecutive Super Bowls from 1985-97. Since 2000, the AFC is 13-6 in the Super Bowl, with the Patriots, Steelers and Ravens winning multiple Super Bowls during that span.