J.J. Watt supports brothers Derek and T.J. during Chargers and Steelers game on Sunday

The Houston Texans had already won a game, beating the Browns, 29-13, but J.J. Watt was reveling for a different reason on Sunday night. The Texans superstar watched his brothers Derek and T.J. square off for the Chargers and Steelers, respectively, and he seemed to like what he saw.

The Watts are among a few families who have three siblings in the NFL. The Baldingers and Gronkowskis have done the same. But having all three in the league at once is a feat unto itself. The Bosas are poised to have Nick join his brother Joey in the NFL, most likely as a top five pick.

Watt watched the game on Sunday with conflicting feelings.

By the time the game started and the brothers were shown split-screen, he couldn't help but remark on how cool it was to see.

Of course, the Watts are also in a situation in which each one's wins hurt the other two. All three of these players are embroiled in a tough AFC playoff race. The Texans have now won nine straight games and are 9-3, the same record as the Chargers, whereas T.J.'s Steelers are 7-4-1 on the season -- just a half game ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North.

T.J. had just one tackle in the Steelers' 33-30 loss, whereas Derek didn't have a touch. J.J. also had one tackle on Sunday against the Browns.