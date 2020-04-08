Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants to keep Yannick Ngakoue, but trade during 2020 NFL Draft could be likely
The star pass rusher's future in Jacksonville remains up in the air
Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue has been crystal clear: He wants to play elsewhere starting in 2020. But with two weeks until the NFL draft, it remains to be seen whether the team is even close to granting his not-so-subtle requests. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco said recently that Jaguars owner Shad Khan does not want to trade Ngakoue, and ESPN's Adam Schefter echoed that notion on Wednesday during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic.
"There will be people in the organization, like the owner, who will not want to move him," Schefter said, "which means that they'll be firmer in their price. But if they don't trade him, they've got a mess on their hands."
Ngakoue, of course, has been vocal in both video interviews and on social media ever since the Jags exercised their 2020 franchise tag on the 25-year-old defensive end, stating that he no longer intends to negotiate a long-term deal in Jacksonville and is convinced his "time is up" with the Jags.
"I still think the team (will) have to move him during the draft -- the week of the draft, during the draft," Schefter added. "These are usually deals that are made, often, while teams are on the clock."
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora suggested recently that Ngakoue could easily net the long-term money he seeks -- something like $18 million per season -- outside of Jacksonville, so long as the Jaguars were "willing to make a smart football trade and just unload him for a late (second-round pick) and a three from a good team." Prisco, however, believes Khan and Co. would not sign off on that kind of compensation, with Schefter adding Wednesday that Jacksonville is looking for "a first-rounder, maybe then some."
NFL Network reported in late March that the Jags had begun fielding interest from other teams for a possible Ngakoue trade. As far as potential destinations, La Canfora reiterated this week that the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in the Pro Bowler, "but it'd have to be at their price." Schefter, meanwhile, said Wednesday he wouldn't classify the Eagles as the favorite among likely suitors -- a contingent that he speculated would include the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tom Brady knew 2019 would be Pats finale
Tom Brady saw the end of his Patriots tenure coming
-
Brady has no resentment for Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick worked together for 20 years in New England
-
Pete Carroll coping with Super Bowl loss
It's been five years since Seattle was one-yard shy of repeating as champion
-
Two-round mock: Dolphins trade up twice
The Chargers are happy Herbert fell into their lap, and the Dolphins get aggressive in Round...
-
2020 NFL Draft: What should 49ers do?
San Francisco has two first-round selections, but won't be on the clock again until the fifth...
-
Brady has one issue with Jeter's mansion
Brady is still getting adjusted to his new home
-
Monday Draft Monday 3.0 recap
NFL teams weren't afraid to move up, back, and out of the first round during Monday's mock...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game