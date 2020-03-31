Jaguars reportedly field trade interest in Yannick Ngakoue, who says his 'time is up' in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars had reportedly steered clear of trade talks involving pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue earlier this month, even with the franchise-tagged veteran all but demanding a move elsewhere. Now, however, with the 2020 NFL Draft just about three weeks away, they appear to be more open to dealing the star defensive end.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars have recently "heard from multiple interested teams about a trade" for the 25-year-old Ngakoue. While Jacksonville "won't give him away for little return," the mere fact they're now fielding calls about the former third-round draft pick indicates Ngakoue is very much available. The Jags, remember, took a similar stance regarding Jalen Ramsey, another noted member of their 2019 defense, before dealing the All-Pro cornerback during the season.

The Jags control Ngakoue's rights after exercising the franchise tag on the pass rusher ahead of free agency -- a tag that would pay the Pro Bowler an estimated $17.8 million in 2020. But Ngakoue has been steadfast in advocating for a relocation. The Maryland product posted on Twitter shortly after reports he'd receive the tag that he no longer had interest in signing a long-term deal with the Jaguars. He has frequently endorsed speculation by Philadelphia Eagles fans that he could soon be playing for them. And he responded to Garafolo's Tuesday report by saying "it's obvious my time is up in my current situation," asking the Jags to "move on."

Ngakoue entered the 2020 offseason as one of the consensus top edge rushers set to hit the market. He's had at least eight sacks in all four of his NFL seasons, posting a career-best 12, with six forced fumbles, during Jacksonville's 2017 AFC title run. The veteran has also missed just one game since entering the league in 2016.