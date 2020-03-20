Yannick Ngakoue trade rumors: Jaguars have not had talks with any teams, per report
As of now, it appears the pass rusher is staying put
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not hesitated to unload players this offseason, moving Nick Foles, Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye in separate trades since the start of 2020 NFL free agency, and yet all signs point to them clinging to perhaps their biggest name on the block.
Star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue has all but publicly asked for a trade out of town since receiving the team's franchise tag, saying he doesn't intend to sign a long-term contract with the Jaguars. He's also curiously posted some social-media references to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team with "a lot" of interest in a potential trade, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, however, that "nothing is going on right now" in regards to a potential deal. And NJ.com's Mike Kaye, a former Jaguars beat writer, has since echoed that notion, reporting Jacksonville has not had trade discussions regarding Ngakoue with any team.
There's obviously still plenty of time for the Jaguars to change their stance, and it's possible the team is simply holding out for a substantial offer, as it did with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the 2019 season. Having cleared salary cap space with its other trades this offseason, though, Jacksonville might also be content letting the uneasy relationship with Ngakoue extend into the summer.
The 24-year-old defensive end seems unlikely to get his reported wish of $22 million per season with the Jags, but he's set to earn almost $17.8 million under the franchise tag in 2020. Ngakoue and the Jaguars have until mid-July to reach an agreement on a long-term contract.
