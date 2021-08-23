New-look franchises will meet up to conclude the Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason schedule in a standalone spot on Monday night as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints. All eyes will be on the quarterback battles for both sides. Jameis Winston is expected to start for New Orleans as he battles Taysom Hill for the right to replace Drew Brees. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence still hasn't locked up the top spot on the Jaguars' depth chart, as Gardner Minshew is pushing him in the first training camp under new coach Urban Meyer. Both sides dropped their preseason opener last week.

Jaguars vs. Saints odds, spread, over-under, money line

Jaguars vs. Saints spread: Saints -4

Jaguars vs. Saints over-under: 39.5 points

Jaguars vs. Saints money line: Saints -210, Jaguars +180

JAC: The Jaguars were 7-9 against the spread last season

NO: The Saints were 10-8 against the spread in 2020

Why the Jaguars can cover

Meyer will look for a cleaner effort after the Jags lost their preseason opener 23-13 to the Browns. One bright spot, however, was the play of quarterback C.J. Beathard, who completed 13-of-16 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. While the early spotlight will be on Lawrence and Minshew, having another quarterback who can engineer late scoring drives can lead to a cover in a preseason setting.

Starters won't go too long for either side, but New Orleans is especially shorthanded for this matchup. Receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) remains out indefinitely, while receiver Tre'Quan Smith (leg) has missed practice recently. Running back Alvin Kamara isn't expected to play much, if any. New Orleans is also even missing kicker Will Lutz (core), so points could be tough to come by.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans rested key pieces up and down the roster in the opener, making the final result a bit misleading. Some of those standouts are projected to return to action this week, headlined by Marshon Lattimore, Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara. New Orleans projects to be a standout defensive team, and the Jags will be operating without two starting offensive linemen, Brandon Linder and Andrew Norwell.

Standout wide receiver D.J. Chark could also miss the game with a finger issue following surgery and the Jags were No. 30 in the NFL in scoring offense last season. On the opposite side, the Saints have an ongoing competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill that could lead to increased usage of quality quarterbacks. In fact, third-stringer Ian Book was excellent in the opener, and increased faith at that position could swing the pendulum to New Orleans.

