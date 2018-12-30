Jeff Brohm, Matt Campbell and Pat Fitzgerald interest numerous NFL teams searching for a head coach

With the number of hot NFL coordinators leaner than in past years, and with roughly a quarter of the teams seeking new head coaches, interest in college coaches remans high as the regular season expires. While most, if not all, will end up staying with their schools (hefty new contract extensions in hand), there is increased demand for their services this season.

Much of the attention has gone to Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) and Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), who are seen has having an NFL future. But neither is expected to even consider pro jobs this offseason. Teams have continued to research Jeff Brohm (Purdue), Matt Campbell (Iowa State) and Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), and numerous NFL clubs are very high on them, though skeptical they will actually jump to the pros now.

The Packers have particular interest in Fitzgerald, sources said, though he has made it very clear in the past that he considered Northwestern the only job for him. Of course, the chance to coach Aaron Rodgers and work for one of the most iconic franchises in the NFL could change that. Fitzgerald is focused on his bowl game right now (Northwestern plays Utah in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve), and the Packers and others would like to speak to him after that.

Teams seeking to groom a young quarterback – like the Browns and Jets – have become intrigued by Brohm, a former quarterback himself who has earned a great reputation for his play calling at the college level. He has turned down lucrative college overtures and seems committed to Purdue, but NFL teams will want to talk to him if interested. Similarly, Campbell's ability to build an offense has put him firmly on the radar of NFL teams, and whether he opts to consider any interviews this month or not, he is seen as someone with an NFL future should he opt to embrace it at some point.