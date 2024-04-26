On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams made their first first-round pick since selecting Jared Goff No. 1 overall back in 2016. At No. 19 overall, Sean McVay and Les Snead added one of the top pass rushers in the 2024 class, selecting Jared Verse out of Florida State. While he's not Aaron Donald, Verse can absolutely wreak havoc off the edge.

Verse's path to the NFL has been anything but conventional. He began his collegiate career at Albany in 2019, but did not make his debut until 2021 because of COVID. He earned CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 10 tackles for a loss and four sacks for the Great Danes.

His transition to the ACC in 2022 proved to be seamless as the Pennsylvania native accumulated 17 tackles for a loss and 9 sacks for the Seminoles. In an encore performance, he tallied 12.5 tackles for a loss and 9 sacks as Florida State was destined for the playoffs until quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an injury.

Here is what the Rams are getting in Verse, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

"The Rams patiently wait and end up with one of the best pass rushers in this draft. This fills a major need and will help compensate for the loss of Aaron Donald on the inside." -- Pete Prisco

Join us for live 2024 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Detroit.

Jared Verse NFL Draft prospect profile

Age: 23

23 Height: 6-foot-4



6-foot-4 Weight: 254 pounds



254 pounds Hand: 9 7/8"

Accolades

2022-23: 2-time first-team All-ACC

2022-23: Most pressures (98), T-most sacks (18.0) in ACC over this span



Position: No. 2 EDGE | Overall: No. 11 | Rating: 92.57 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison

NFL combine results

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds Broad jump: 10-foot-7

10-foot-7 Vertical jump: 35"

Scouting report

Jared Verse is an Albany transfer who was unranked coming out of high school. He would've been a first-round pick after the 2022 season, but he returned to Florida State and will again be a first-round pick in 2024. He plays with heavy hands and is twitchy off the edge. When he is locked in, he is unblockable.

Strengths

Stout at the point of attack

Plays with heavy hands and has a quick get-off that consistently beats offensive tackles



Weaknesses