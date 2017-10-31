Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott 'victim of overcorrection' by Roger Goodell after Ray Rice incident

Jerry Jones said Sunday that Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott "has in no way, by any standard in this country, done anything wrong." A day later, a federal judge disagreed, denied Elliott's preliminary injunction and immediately started the clock on his six-game suspension.

During his weekly Tuesday radio appearance, Jones said that Elliott was "victim of an overcorrection" by commissioner Roger Goodell.

"The ruling has more to do with the scope of the commissioner's authority and not really bearing on whether Zeke is guilty of domestic violence or not," Jones told 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show. "That's where this stuff gets so convoluted, let's say. I am very troubled by the swings that we've had, that in this very thing the judge in this case ratified for the commissioner, but his swing of judgement has been unbelievable from the Ray Rice thing from one to two games all the way up to a six-game suspension when you truly have got a debate.

"Even this judge said that it shows reasonable people could possibly come down on both sides of this. Well, in our legal system it has to be stronger than that for someone to have done it. We all know that we weren't there to see it, but I do have every point of contention on both sides and in our system in this country Zeke would not have any issue here as to his workplace. I emphasize that because there's a difference in that and law.

"But I will tell you with the knowledge I have, the circumstances aren't treating him fair. Two years ago, this wouldn't be an issue."

Jones is referring to the Ray Rice assault case. Rice was initially suspended two games for punching his then-fiancee in the face. Once video of the incident emerged, the league suspended Rice indefinitely.

"I'm sure [Goodell] would like to take back his initial Ray Rice stance, and a few others" said Jones. "And he's in the process of having to correct that, and in doing so Zeke is a victim of an over-correction. Institutions have always been in the process of correcting ... usually behind the curve. Then they really react, then they turn around and overreact, and they have to come back to the middle."

As it stands, Elliott will miss the Cowboys' games against the Chiefs, Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Washington and the Giants before returning against the Raiders in Week 15, pending an appeal. But because Elliott's request for an injunction was denied, the suspension begins immediately and he cannot practice with the team or play in games unless the Second Circuit reverses course on Monday's ruling.

