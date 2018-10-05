Jets defensive coordinator could miss Week 5 game vs. Broncos due to serious illness

Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers could miss the team's game on Sunday due to a "serious" illness.

Coach Todd Bowles made the announcement at the end of his press conference on Friday.

"Coach Rodgers couldn't do his interviews today because he is ill of a nature we can't discuss right now," Bowles said, via the the team's official website. "We'll see going forward where he is and go from there, so he won't be here today and he was not at practice."

It's not clear what Rodgers is dealing with, but Bowles did describe it as serious.

"He's a tough guy, it's a serious thing," Bowles said.

When asked if Rodgers would be able to coach on Sunday, Bowles couldn't give a firm answer.

"We'll see," Bowles said.

If Rodgers can't attend the game, then Bowles will handle the defensive play calling for the Jets. Bowles spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals (2013-14) before taking the Jets job in 2015.

As for Rodgers, whatever he's dealing with, it has the team concerned. Safety Rontez Miles told NJ.com that it's possible Rodgers has been dealing with his issue for an extending period of time.

"We're all praying for him," Miles said. "It's just surreal to just see him here the other day, and he's going through that. He's a strong guy. He probably was dealing with it longer than we knew and still coming to work and giving us his all, and going out there on game day and doing his job."

Although many of the players rely on Bowles for emotional support, Jermaine Kearse said this could be a time where the coach comes to them for the same thing.

"As much as you guys [reporters] don't see emotion from Todd, he's human," Kearse said, via NJ.com. "A lot of people don't see that, because he doesn't really show it a lot. We usually rely a lot on Todd. This is a case probably where he can lean on us."

Bowles and Rodgers have a long history together. The two have been on the same coaching staff for 11 of the past 14 seasons. Bowles and Rodgers were both on the Cowboys' staff in 2005 and spent three seasons (2005-07) together before moving on to Miami. The duo then spent four seasons together with the Dolphins (2008-11) before parting ways after the 2011 season. After three years apart, Rodgers and Bowles reunited in New York after Bowles was hired as the Jets head coach in 2015.