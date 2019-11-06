Jets' Le'Veon Bell has no structural damage in knee but won't practice on Wednesday

Le'Veon Bell will (as expected) not practice with the New York Jets on Wednesday as he deals with a knee injury he suffered late in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Adam Gase relayed good news saying that an MRI done on that knee revealed no structural damage and there is cautious optimism for this weekend.

"Yeah, he was trying to practice today," Gase told reporters on Wednesday. "We were discouraging that. We thought it would not be the right thing for him to do -- go out there and practice. He finally was like, 'Yeah, you're right. Probably should stay inside and work on it.'

"I think he's going to be alright. I think he's just really sore right now."

Bell suffered the injury late in Sunday's contest with Miami, but did finish the game. Gase noted that Bell didn't even make reference of the injury until Monday when he was dealing with soreness. Given that he wasn't in immediate pain, this injury does appear to be on the minor side of things, but certainly something that is worth watching as the week progresses.

Bell, 27, has been one of the more reliable options for the Jets offense this season, starting in all eight of New York's games and totaling 415 yards on the ground with a touchdown to go along with 40 receptions for 242 yards receiving and another score.

The Jets will certainly need his services this weekend when they try to snap their three-game losing streak while taking on their MetLife Stadium roommate in the New York Giants.