Jets reportedly trade Leonard Williams to Giants in first-ever deal between the two teams
This is the first-ever trade between the Big Apple's two NFL franchises
The New York Jets have reportedly traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the New York Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Jets, per Schefter, will also pay $4 million of Williams' $6 million salary for the 2019 season. The 2021 pick will turn into a fourth-round pick if Williams signs a contract extension before the start of the new league year. Williams, the sixth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, is slated to become a free agent after the 2019 regular season.
This is the first time -- according to ESPN's Field Yates -- that the Giants and Jets have ever made a trade with one another. While the Jets are receiving two future draft picks, the Giants are getting a 25-year-old, 2016 Pro Bowl player who recorded 17 sacks and 32 tackles for loss during his first four NFL seasons.
CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, while confirming Schefter's report on Monday, added that several general managers he has recently spoken with thought that trading two future mid-round picks in exchange for Williams was "a steep price to pay." He added that several GMs did not like Williams' film "or his price tag."
With the acquisition of Williams, the Giants, 2-6 on the season following Sunday's 31-26 road loss to the Detroit Lions, are hoping to help improve a defense that is currently 27th in scoring, 25th in pass defense and 22nd against the run midway through the 2019 season.
The Jets, 1-6 following Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, are apparently looking to stock up on future draft picks as they look to infuse their roster with young talent in the coming years. New York, after an 0-4 that including not having quarterback Sam Darnold for four weeks, have followed up their encouraging Week 4 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys with consecutive road losses.
Williams, interestingly, told reporters about first year Jets head coach Adam Gase's postgame message to his team after Sunday's loss in Jacksonville.
"We still have half a season to go, and we can either come together and keep fighting or we can roll over and quit," Williams said with regard to Gase's message, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Obviously, we're not going to try to quit and we're going to try to stick together, and this is the time to come together."
