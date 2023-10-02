Heading into Sunday night, the Jets were looked at as a sacrificial lamb to be put in front of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to blow out in primetime, particularly in the absence of Aaron Rodgers. However, this proved to be a tight game in part because New York's defense was able to give Patrick Mahomes fits. In the first half, the secondary was able to pick off the defending NFL MVP twice and it looked like they had pulled off a hat trick with a third interception on the final drive of the game.

Michael Carter was able to pick off Mahomes on a throw intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the right side of the field, which would have given the Jets the ball back at their own 32-yard line with just over four minutes to play in regular and down by just a field goal. That turnover was erased, however, due to a questionable defensive holding penalty on Jets corner Sauce Gardner.

That penalty gave Kansas City a fresh set of downs and they were able to run down the clock and win the game. As you might imagine, head coach Robert Saleh was livid about the call in real-time, even receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty later in the contest, and declined comment after the game. As for Gardner, he was at a loss for words.

"The receiver ran into me, it was a collision," Gardner said postgame, via Pro Football Talk. "The same thing that was happening all game. They ain't throw no flags. Pat threw the ball outside of the receiver, MC was there. He made the play and then the ref threw the flag. To me, personally, that's like when you play basketball one-on-one and you go up to lay the ball up and you wait to see if you miss and then call the foul. I can't believe that, that was just crazy. I don't even think they threw the ball my way, at me, the first three quarters. And then they started throwing checkdowns, and the shot they take to get going, they get bailed out by that. Fourth quarter, crunch time, I don't even know what to say."

Gardner does give a slight tug to the left side of Valdes-Scantling's jersey, but it was hardly an egregious infraction and a tough call to see at such a late point in the game.

This loss dropped the Jets to 1-3 on the season while the Chiefs moved to 3-1. New York will look to rebound off of this loss when they travel to Denver in Week 5 to face the Broncos. As for K.C., they'll head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.