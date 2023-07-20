The New York Jets' transition from the Zach Wilson Era to the Aaron Rodgers Era has been swift this offseason. Gang Green imported eight former Packers this offseason, including Rodgers: offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, wide receiver Allen Lazard, wide receiver Randall Cobb, wide receiver Malik Taylor, offensive tackle Billy Turner, quarterback Tim Boyle and safety Adrian Amos.

The additions of Lazard, Cobb, Taylor and former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman left the New York receiver room a little crowded, and now a second, former Jets second-round pick receiver, Denzel Mims, is primed to be off the roster in 2023. Mims is set to be released should the team fail to find a trade partner, according to the New York Post. According to multiple reports, the Patriots and Steelers are among the teams that have shown an interest in Mims.

Mims was selected 59th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Baylor, and the 25-year-old struggled to break out while catching passes from Zach Wilson, the team's number two overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Mims has totaled 676 receiving yards and no touchdowns with 42 receptions on 92 targets in three seasons. His best season came prior to Wilson's arrival when Mims had 357 receiving yards on 23 catches. He's missed 20 career games while battling with injuries throughout his career suffering hamstring maladies, hand injuries, a concussion and placement on the COVID-19 list.

Mims joins 2021 second-round pick wide receiver Elijah Moore (34th overall selection) on the list of highly-selected receivers to fail to connect with Wilson. The Jets traded Moore and a 2023 third-round pick (74th overall) to the Browns for a 2023 second-round pick (42nd overall) after their receiver additions this offseason. Now, Mims is set to join him as an ex-Jet shortly, one way or another.