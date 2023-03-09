The New York Jets have made a trade. No, not the one you're thinking of. The Jets are sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, according to multiple reports. The trade cannot be officially processed until next week, at the beginning of the new league year.

New York are also releasing wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios, clearing approximately $5 million in cap room as the team prepares to potentially complete a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Clark, 27, has been a starter for Baltimore for the past four seasons, and has missed just two games in his six-year career. He had taken on a larger and larger role in the Ravens' defense over the past several seasons, culminating in a career-best 101-tackle season in 2022. In six season, Clark has five interceptions, 32 passes defenses, five forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks.

He'll be expected to be a versatile contributor in head coach Robert Saleh's defense due to his ability to play both free and strong safety, which he demonstrated during his time in Baltimore. According to Pro Football Focus, Clark aligned at free safety for 531 snaps last season, inside the box for 331 snaps, at slot corner for 180 snaps, as a defensive lineman for 77 snaps and out wide for 30 snaps. He was similarly flexible in his previous seasons with the team.

Clark's base salary for the 2023 season is just south of $2.5 million, making him very affordable for the Jets. He also has a nearly $1.7 million roster bonus, so Baltimore will save just less than $4.2 million against the cap by dealing him away. The Ravens will presumably use Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton as their primary safeties, though 2020 draft pick Geno Stone and 2022 undrafted free agent Ar'Darius Washington could take on larger roles as well. Clark, meanwhile, will likely start alongside Jordan Whitehead in the Jets' defensive backfield.