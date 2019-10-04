Jets vs. Eagles odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Philadelphia Eagles look to keep rolling when they host the New York Jets on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Jets are 0-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Eagles are coming off an impressive road victory over the Green Bay Packers, while the Jets have yet to win a game this season and are coming off a 16-point defeat against the New England Patriots. Kickoff for Jets vs. Eagles is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 14-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Jets vs. Eagles picks and NFL predictions for Week 5, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has taken into account that the Jets will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold again on Sunday. Darnold is set to miss his third consecutive game after being diagnosed with mononucleosis, which means Luke Falk will get the start for New York. During his two games filling in for Darnold, Falk has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 296 yards and one interception.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has had massive success over the Jets in recent years. In fact, Philadelphia is a perfect 5-0 in its last five games against New York. The Eagles have also been sensational at home against AFC East opponents, covering the spread in six of their last seven games.

Philadelphia's defense has struggled early this season, allowing 24 or more points in all four games. The Eagles have also been susceptible to the pass, allowing 323.8 passing yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. However, New York enters Sunday's showdown with the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, averaging just 131 yards through the air.

