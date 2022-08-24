Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back as a full participant in practice, following a recovery from an appendectomy. The first time back as a full participant came during joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Burrow missed a few weeks after the surgery to ensure a successful recovery, but seemed happy to be back on the field at full capacity.

The defending AFC champion gave an insight to his recovery while speaking to reporters, saying that things are on schedule and his doctors instructed him to gain weight.

This practice also had significance because it was the first joint practice of Burrow's career.

"I don't really know what to expect. Don't know how intense it'll be. I'm just excited to go against somebody other than our defense," the 25-year-old said of his first practice with another team, via NFL.com.

Not only that, but it also just happened to be against the team he lost to in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow said he was excited to face a new defense, but few quarterbacks are thrilled to go against Rams star Aaron Donald.

Smiling, Burrow said of Donald, who sacked him twice in the Super Bowl, "I'm hoping he's gonna lay off me a little bit."

Burrow's time facing a solid defense will help him prepare for the regular season, which is about two weeks away. He is not quite ready for the season yet, but is getting there.

"I could go out there and play but I'm not where I want to be yet," he said.

The Bengals' first regular-season game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Steelers.